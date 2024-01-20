Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari never misses chance to exude royal vibes with her fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi treated fans with her ethnic look.

She wore a beautiful black choli lehenga adorned with intricate traditional details.

Aditi paired her choli lehenga with the symbolic black bottu, which stands as a testament to the fusion of tradition and modernity.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The little black dot! I never wanted to wear a bottu (that's what a bindi is called in Hyderabad) when I was little. It's so much a part of the southern indian tradition, it doesn't even count as dressing up."

"My mother wears a kumkum bottu made out of turmeric in the most beautiful vermillion, I used to watch her make her kumkum bottu, just that and she would glow without a spot of make up.I'd go to dance class and wear my neat middle parted long braid with no fuss but I just did not want to wear a bottu! It was years later when I started shooting for Kaatru veliyidai with mani sir that I got attached to this little black dot on my forehead. From the costume trials with Eka ( @ekalakhani) To shooting in Ooty, Ladakh , Serbia, the freezing cold, my Rudolph red nose and my little black bottu. And here it is! My favourite little black bottu."

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav, an Indo-British collaboration titled 'Lioness,' and the eagerly awaited web series 'Heeramandi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, scheduled to stream on Netflix. (ANI)

