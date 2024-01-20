Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has been invited to attend Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Excited to witness the ceremony, Rishabh took to social media and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude." Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Celebrates Bhuta Kola Festival With Family, Shares a Glimpse of ‘Divine Moments’ on Insta! (Watch Video).

Rishab Shetty's Instagram Post

Several other celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22. PM Modi and others present will express their thoughts after the ceremony. "As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21, darshan will remain closed to the public," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.