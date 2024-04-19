Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await the release of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Metro In Dino, which has now received a new release date. Earlier slated for release this September, the rom-com is now set to hit cinemas on November 29, as confirmed by Aditya on his Instagram handle. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year. Metro...In Dino marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo. Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan Joins Aditya Roy Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Film Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and More.

Metro...In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from "Life in a... Metro", will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one, and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!" Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan Team Up for Anurag Basu's Next (View Post).

View Aditya Roy Kapur's Post:

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." Basu is known for his films like Barfi, Life In a Metro, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos. He will also be directing Aashiqui 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.