Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have signed their first film together! Titled Metro In Dino, the film will be directed by Anurag Basu. The makers announced the movie today with a post on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino:

