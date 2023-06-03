Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' turned 1 today. To celebrate this special occasion, he revisited the memories and spend the entire day with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi shared a string of pictures featuring Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtAvMugS4O_/

'Major' depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

And this biopic surely forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the family. Even on the film's first anniversary Sesh spent the day with Sandeep's family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Got my darshan with Amma & Uncle for the 1 year Anniversary of Major. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew. Major The Film is my most memorable film and I want to thank Mahesh sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!"

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Sesh will be seen in 'G2', and the shooting for the film will commence soon. (ANI)

