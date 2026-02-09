Weather conditions across major Indian cities on February 9 are expected to remain largely seasonal with minor variations. Mumbai is likely to see warm and humid weather with partly cloudy skies and no major rain activity. Delhi may experience a cool morning followed by a mild, sunny afternoon. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to remain mostly dry, with Chennai staying warm and Bengaluru enjoying pleasant temperatures. Hyderabad will see clear skies, while Kolkata may witness light cloud cover with stable conditions. Shimla is likely to remain cold, with chances of light snowfall or cloudy skies in higher reaches. Weather Forecast Today, February 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

