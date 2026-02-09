The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LX, a high-stakes rematch of their legendary 2015 championship battle. The game is scheduled to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marking the first time these two franchises have met on the NFL's grandest stage since the Patriots' dramatic goal-line victory over a decade ago. With kickoff set for 5:00 AM on February 9 IST, millions of fans globally—including a growing audience in India—are preparing for what experts predict will be a tightly contested tactical battle. NFL Unveils Head Referee, Officiating Crew for Upcoming Super Bowl LX.

The Road to Santa Clara

Both teams enter the final with identical 14–3 regular-season records, underscoring their dominance throughout the 2025–26 season. Under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks have reclaimed their status as the NFC's premier defensive unit, entering today’s game as slight 4.5-point favourites.

Conversely, the Patriots, led by head coach Mike Vrabel, have undergone a successful rebuilding phase. Quarterback Drake Maye has been the standout performer of their playoff run, showing composure beyond his years. This matchup pits Seattle’s relentless pass rush against New England’s opportunistic, high-tempo offence.

Where to Watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX in India?

Fans can access the NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which offers an immersive experience including the original US commentary, the full halftime show, and interactive FanZone features for a subscription fee.

Fans might find NFL Super Bowl LX on Jio Hotstar, which earlier provided live online streaming for the regular season. NFL Black Monday 2026: Check Latest Updates On Hot Seat and Coaches Fired.

Bad Bunny Headlines Half-time Show

Beyond the sporting action, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Half-time Show is set to make history. Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the performance, becoming the first Latino solo artist to lead the show.

The pre-game ceremonies will also feature high-profile talent, with Charlie Puth confirmed to perform the national anthem and appearances by Green Day and Brandi Carlile.

