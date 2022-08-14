Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Adivi Sesh, who is riding high on the success of 'Major', recently visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence.

The OCTOPUS was established in 2007 by the government of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh on the lines of National Security Guards (NSG) to counter terrorist activities. Spread across 600 acres, the Campus is a training ground for the Organization for Counter-Terrorist Operations.

Talking about his visit, Adivi said, "In honour of Independence day, I visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus and it truly was a surreal experience. I met the Group Commander, and the Training officers of the commandoes. We saw their drills, we saw the live firing of their weapons, IED explosive drills and even their K9 squad. The Canines were so well trained that they can walk on a rope blindfolded. As a lover of dogs, it was an extraordinary moment to see."

He added, "As an Indian it makes me swell with pride and emotion to watch the action first-hand. You wanna add something like. I salute the soldiers' efforts, who are always looking out for our safety."

For the unversed, in the 'Major film', Adivi played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life-fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks. Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma. (ANI)

