Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Singers Adnan Sami and Asha Bhole's song 'Aao Na' featuring Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra has been released.

With Adnan's signature charm and Asha's timeless voice, 'Aao Na' is a melody that understands the language of the heart and speaks it fluently.

The song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, radiates romance, rhythm and the thrill of second chances, wrapped in Adnan's heartfelt composition and Asha Bhosle's vintage-but-hip charm.

Here is the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=9ngbLAs4_kSQEeyA&v=3UkdcQW-4KE&feature=youtu.be

Talking about the song, Adnan said in a press note, "I wanted Aao Na to be an upbeat, light-hearted love song that captures the essence of relationships; the ups, the downs, and the little gestures that make all the difference."

Adnan also shared his experience working with Asha.

"Working with Asha ji again was an absolute honour, and making my comeback with T-Series feels like coming home," he said.

'Bigg Boss 18' contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, who have formed an unbreakable bond, continue to create headlines even after the show has ended. Their friendship blossomed in the first week and has endured beyond the program, captivating fans' attention.

Now, they are back on the big screen and showing their charm in the song 'Aao Na'. (ANI)

