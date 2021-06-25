Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, actor Aftab Shivdasani requested his fans to offer food to the needy whenever they can.

"On my birthday today, I would like to make a humble request. Today (if not other days as well), please offer food to at least one person who can't afford to eat or is homeless/less fortunate. That would be the best gift for me. Thank you," he posted on Instagram.

Also, he treated his fans with an old picture of him with his father. Interestingly, the father-son duo shares the same birthday.

"A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty! - Unknown. Happy Birthday to us dad. It's such a special feeling to share our birthdays. To all the beautiful memories we have made and to making many more," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aftab is quite busy as a producer. Last year, he along with his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani announced their production company, Mount Zen Media. They are all set to come up with their first film 'Dhundh' under their banner.

The couple also welcomed their baby daughter in August last year. (ANI)

