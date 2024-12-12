Los Angeles [US], December 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Payal Kapadia continues to shine on the global stage. Following two Golden Globe nominations for her film All We Imagine as Light, the movie has now been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The Critics Choice Association recently unveiled the film nominees for the upcoming awards, with All We Imagine as Light earning a spot in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The official account of the awards show on X (formerly Twitter) announced the nominees, stating, "Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM," followed by the titles of the six nominated films: All We Imagine as Light, Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

All We Imagine as Light tells the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate who is seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their deepest desires and emotions. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles.

This Indo-French co-production, spearheaded by Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India), has already made history earlier this year. It became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix.

The nomination of All We Imagine as Light represents a landmark achievement for both Kapadia and Indian cinema, standing alongside some of the most celebrated international films of the year.

Earlier this week, the film also earned two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and another for Best Director (Motion Picture). Kapadia's nomination marks the first time an Indian director has been recognised in the Best Director category.

Bollywood stars and filmmakers have celebrated Kapadia's achievements on social media. Actor Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "What a monumental recognition of Indian cinema and the storytelling prowess of @payalkapadiafilm! So incredibly proud." Actress Sonam Kapoor shared her excitement, posting, "Such a proud moment, 2 Golden Globes for All We Imagine As Light. You're incredible @payalkapadiafilm." Actor Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the filmmaker, writing, "Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm! This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you."

At the Critics Choice Awards, Conclave and Wicked lead the nominations with 11 nods each, including for Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez follow closely with 10 nominations each, while The Brutalist earned nine. Other Best Picture contenders include Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, and A Complete Unknown.

The winners will be announced during the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, on January 12 at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. The ceremony will be streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play on January 13 at 5:30 AM IST. (ANI)

