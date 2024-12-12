Keerthy Suresh married her longtime beau, Antony Thatiil, in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (December 12). The National Award-winning actress got married in the presence of her family and close friends at a beach resort in Goa. Keerthy Suresh shared photos of her heartfelt moments from the day on her Instagram handle, captioning the post "#ForTheLoveofNyke." Soon after the pictures emerged online, celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, congratulated the newlyweds. Keerthy Suresh Ties the Knot With Antony Thattil in a Traditional Hindu Wedding Ceremony – Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Goa Wedding.

Celebs Wish Newlyweds Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Looking at the pictures, we could feel the love and respect Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil had for each other and the same sentiment shared by celebrities who showered the newlyweds with heartfelt messages. While a few, including Keerthy Suresh's Baby John and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, congratulated the couple in the comment section of their post, others chose to dedicate a message to the couple on their Instagram stories.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s Wedding Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan Wish Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and re-shared their wedding picture and wrote, "This picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the most beautiful people. May you be filled with eternal happiness and love always." Trisha Krishnan also wished the couple well and wrote, "Congratulations you two." On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh's Baby John hero Varun Dhawan wished the newlyweds by commenting under their post "So beautiful, congratulations." Wamiqa Gabbi also commented under the post and wrote, "Big big congratulations Keerthy. God bless both of you." Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay Dons Traditional Look As He Makes Rare Appearance at His ‘Sarkar’ Co-Star’s Wedding in Goa – Check Out Viral Photo!.

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi Wish ‘Baby John’ Co-Star Keerthy Suresh on Her Wedding

Meanwhile, on the workout front, Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baby John, which co-stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Kalees, the movie is a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's hit 2019 Tamil film Theri. Baby John will hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.

