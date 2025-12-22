Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bollywood producer and distributor Anand Pandit celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday in grand style, with numerous Bollywood stars and directors attending the event in Mumbai.

From Ajay Devgn to Neil Nitin Mukesh, the event was full of B-town stars adding glam to the party.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Flew Her Above the Clouds to Break Karva Chauth Fast.

Ajay Devgn kept his outfit casual as he entered the party in a black shirt and pants. The 'Drishyam' actor also posed with Anand Pandit in front of the paps.

The emerging young actor Rajkummar Rao also entered the party in style, wearing an all-black outfit: a jacket over a shirt and jeans. He complemented his outfit with a black beanie cap.

Also Read | 'It's Humility That Counts': Did Sourabh Raaj Jain Take a Dig at 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Actress Shilpa Shinde Over Her Remarks on Shubhangi Atre? (View Post).

Neil Nitin Mukesh's arrival was another highlight of the party, as the actor wore a sophisticated suit. The actor wore a white formal shirt, beige trousers and a navy blue blazer.

Veteran actor Jeetendra also arrived at the event, followed by his son Tusshar Kapoor.

Other Bollywood stars also made their appearance, including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Rohit Roy, Rajat Bedi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ameesha Patel, Darshan Kumar, Harvardhan Rane, Manoj Muntashir, and others.

Several other renowned stars also arrived in style at the event, including Randeep Hooda, Mira Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vickey Jain, Ellie Avram, Ramgopal Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Rakesh Roshan and others.

Other guests include Anuup Soni, Juhi Babbar, Rupali Ganguly, Gargi, Ticha Chaddha, Ganesh Acharya, Abbas Mastan, Padmini Kolhapure, Kashika Kapoor, Anu Malik, Poonam Dhillon and others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)