Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): The electrifying finale of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) witnessed the attendance of several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

The second season of ISPL's finale was played between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer at Thane, Maharashtra. Amitabh Bachchan attended this cricket event in support of the Majhi Mumbai team. He was spotted sitting on a couch with the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, in the stadium's VIP stands.

The duo were seen conversing with each other. Amitabh wore a white hoodie for the event, which had the Majhi Mumbai logo on it.

Akshay Kumar, the owner of the Srinagar Ke Veers cricket team, also attended the sports event. He wore a black striped shirt and pants for the occasion. He was accompanied by his family and friends.

In a nail-biting match, 'Majhi Mumbai' eventually clinched the title after pipping Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets in a clash at the jam-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Saturday. The tournament truly lived up to its billing of a dazzling spectacle of cricketing brilliance, said an official statement.

The capacity crowd was treated to a riveting contest as the match went down to the wire, with fortunes swinging both ways, before Mumbai, the runners-up of the inaugural ISPL season, finally got home with Ankur's gigantic six, as per a press release from ISPL.

Every six smashed, every wicket taken, and every dive on the field echoed the spirit of millions who grew up playing with a tennis ball. Bringing together the raw energy of young guns and the masterful experience of seasoned campaigners, the 20-day tournament was a perfect symphony of edge-of-the-seat thrillers and captivating musical performances.

Endorsed by the God of Cricket -- Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, member of the ISPL core committee, the tournament has grown from strength to strength, allowing dreamers who once played in the gullies, maidans and streets to find themselves in the spotlight, proving that talent knows no boundaries. (ANI)

