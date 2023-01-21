Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday dropped a hilarious selfie with actors Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but there's an interesting twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a post which he captioned, "When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes." In the picture, the Ram Setu actor could be seen posing with Emraan in front of Aishwarya Rai's poster of the super hit song 'Kajra Re'. Selfiee: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Film To Be Out on January 22!

Soon after the Tashan actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and laughing emoticons. Akshay and Emraan will be seen collaborating for the first time in the upcoming masala entertainer film Selfiee, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. On Friday, Akshay announced that the trailer of his much-awaited film Selfiee alongside the Jannat actor will be out on January 22. Selfiee: Trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Film To Be Released on January 22! Check Out the New Poster Featuring ‘A Superstar and His Superfan’.

The Garam Masala actor also shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas."

Check Out Akki's Post With Emraan Hashmi

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

