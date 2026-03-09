VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: India's aviation industry is witnessing historic momentum. With rapid airline expansion and the development of new terminals and greenfield airports, the country is entering a transformative phase of aviation growth.

As fleet sizes expand and MRO capabilities grow, focus is increasingly shifting beyond runways and terminals to the critical infrastructure that sustains aviation operations, including aircraft hangars and maintenance facilities. Supporting this evolving ecosystem, Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd contributes to the development of large-span aircraft hangar door systems engineered to support modern aviation infrastructure.

A resilient aviation ecosystem relies not only on connectivity but also on compliant, future-ready infrastructure capable of protecting high-value aviation assets and enabling uninterrupted operations.

Hangar Door Systems Powering Modern Aviation

Hangar doors are far more than access points; they are systems that directly impact safety, operational continuity, and long-term asset protection. In today's rapidly expanding aviation landscape, hangar door solutions must deliver more than scale. They must secure some of the largest clear-span openings in aviation while withstanding high wind loads, intensive operational cycles, and demanding environmental conditions, all while adhering to stringent global safety standards.

Aligned with these industry requirements, Gandhi Automations has emerged as a key contributor to India's hangar infrastructure development, delivering high-performance large-span hangar door systems engineered for structural strength, precision engineering, energy-efficient design, intelligent automation, and long-term reliability to support the nation's growing fleet and expanding MRO ecosystem. The company stands as an engineering powerhouse, delivering solutions aligned with the operational realities of modern aviation infrastructure.

Advancing Hangar Infrastructure with Landmark Installations

Gandhi Automations plays a pivotal role in strengthening aviation facilities both in India and globally, having designed, manufactured, and installed some of the largest aircraft hangar door systems for MRO facilities, commercial airlines, and military bases.

Proudly Made-in-India, Gandhi Automations is the only manufacturer offering both types of aircraft hangar doors:

- Vertical Lifting Aircraft Hangar Doors / Fabric Hoist-Up Doors

- Sliding Aircraft Hangar Doors

This comprehensive capability positions Gandhi Automations as a one-stop solution partner for entrance and access systems across aircraft hangars, MRO facilities, civil airports, and defence establishments, delivering tailored solutions with advanced automation such as the Gandhi Cloud Management System. This intelligent platform enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, strengthening reliability while optimising lifecycle efficiency.

Three Decades of Engineering Excellence

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning over 950,000 sq. ft. near Mumbai, Gandhi Automations combines large-scale production capability with more than 30 years of engineering expertise in entrance automation. The facility is equipped with technologically advanced machinery to maintain high standards of precision, quality, and efficiency. The company brings together in-house design, research and development, engineering, and production capabilities to deliver precision-driven solutions. Supported by a team of over 1,100 professionals and a network of 26 sales offices across India, it provides 24x7 after-sales support.

Expanding Global Footprint

Recognised as a Star Export House by the Government of India, Gandhi Automations continues to expand its global footprint, with a presence in over 72 countries, delivering specialised entrance and access systems across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. This international reach reflects the company's ability to meet rigorous global standards while maintaining the agility and engineering strength of an Indian OEM. Trusted for ultra-large hangar access solutions, Gandhi Automations partners with leading airlines, major MRO facilities, and defence operators on aviation projects worldwide.

Engineering the Next Chapter of India's Aviation Growth

India's aviation sector is poised for sustained expansion as fleet growth and MRO capacity continue to strengthen. This trajectory calls for resilient, future-ready hangar infrastructure. As a trusted and preferred solutions partner with proven engineering capabilities and deep global project expertise, Gandhi Automations is strategically positioned to support this evolution by delivering dependable access solutions aligned with India's advancing aviation ambitions.

To know more, visit: https://www.geapl.com/hangar-doors

