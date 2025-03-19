Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has given the internet another reason to go crazy as the actor joined his 'Sky Force' co-star Veer Pahariya to re-create the newcomer's 'langdi' hook step from their song "Rang," which had already become fodder for memes ever since its release.

Prime Video shared the fun clip on Instagram, where Veer and his mentor, Akshay Kumar, can be seen performing the hook step of the viral song. The video, which had no background music, featured the text "You can hear the reel."

The clip was released to announce that the action-thriller will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting March 21.

The caption of the post read, "You know what's landing #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHXvWsARgVy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the video was shared, fans chimed in the comments section to react to the collab.

One fan wrote, "The collab we never knew we needed," while another shared, "We are loving it."

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the action-packed drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles, along with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key supporting roles.

Inspired by true events, Sky Force revolves around the story of one of India's first and deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. The film follows a hero lost in action and his comrade's determined quest for the truth. Packed with intense aerial sequences, emotional moments, and themes of bravery, the movie is a tribute to the courage and resilience of the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has previously delivered blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles.

The film will also witness a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. (ANI)

