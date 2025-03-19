There is no doubt that L2: Empuraan is the biggest Malayalam movie to release in recent times, a film poised to shatter records. Although the movie is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025, the makers have yet to unveil a trailer. However, that is about to change. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays the second lead in the film alongside Mohanlal, has announced that the trailer for L2: Empuraan will be released on 20 March 2025 at 1:08 pm. According to censor details, the trailer will run for 3 minutes and 51 seconds. ‘L2 – Empuraan’: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel To Be Malayalam Cinema’s First IMAX Release – See New Poster.

If you’re wondering why Prithviraj chose to unveil the trailer at precisely 1:08 pm, there may be a Biblical reason behind it. Revelation 1:8, found in the New Testament's Book of Revelation, states: "I am the Alpha and the Omega," says the Lord God, "who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty."

This verse mirrors the larger-than-life stature of L2: Empuraan's protagonist, Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab'raam. As a key figure in the international crime ring and a member of the mythical Illuminati society, Stephen is portrayed as all-seeing and all-powerful, embodying the essence of the verse.

Even the date - 20/3 - could carry a Biblical significance. Exodus 20:3, the first of the Ten Commandments given by God to Moses on Mount Sinai, declares: "You shall have no other gods before me." Of course, we don't need to explain how it would stand for Mohanlal's magnanimous character in the upcoming film.

Whether these Biblical references are intentional in the trailer's details is something only Prithviraj Sukumaran and his screenwriter, Murali Gopy, can confirm. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Censored: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Gets UA 16+ Rating; Runtime and Key Cuts Revealed – Read Deets.

'L2: Empuraan' Trailer Deets

A grand trailer launch event is planned in Mumbai, where the stars and the director are expected to be present. L2: Empuraan is also set to make history as the first Malayalam movie to have an IMAX release.

The film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. Lucifer was the fastest Malayalam film to gross INR 100 crore at the box office and currently stands as the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

