Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Prithviraj' is releasing in theatres on June 10.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the release update with his followers. He also dropped a few new posters of the film.

Also Read | Governors Awards 2022 New Date: Danny Glover, Samuel L Jackson and Elaine May to Be Honoured on March 25, Announces the Academy.

For his character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

For the unversed, Manushi, who won Miss World 2017, is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Also Read | Mahaan Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv Vikram's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Sharing Manushi's Princess Sanyogita character poster, Akshay wrote, "Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)