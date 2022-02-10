Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram-starrer Mahaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the synopsis of the movie reads, "Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher, is abandoned by his family after he decides to live a life of his own, with personal freedom." Having said that, as per the reviews, the Tamil-language action thriller has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Mahaan got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Mahaan Movie Review: Karthik Subbaraj’s Film Only Lights Up When Chiyaan Vikram Faces a Thunder-Stealing Dhruv Vikram (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Mahaan Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been surfaced online for free watch and download. Almost every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Mahaan Song Missing Me: Dhruv Vikram Talks About His Inner Beast in This New Track From the Film (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Mahaan sees Chiyaan Vikram as Gandhi Mahaan, Dhruv Vikram as Dadabhai Naoroji. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Simran, Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh and Aadukalam Naren in supporting roles. Mahaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

