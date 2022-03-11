Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Akshay Kumar is a martial arts enthusiast. He was only 9-years-old when he started practising the art form.

And now, he will soon be seen making a special appearance in actor Vidyut Jammwal-hosted show 'India's Ultimate Warrior', which is based on martial arts and combat skills.

On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a teaser video of the upcoming show.

Alongside the teaser, he opened up about the role of martial arts in his life.

"I was 9 when I started practising Martial Arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. In #IndiasUltimateWarrior, it was heartwarming to see the 16 warriors who are ready to give their blood and sweat to become India's Ultimate warrior. Watch the show now on the @discoveryplusin app and on 16th March on @discoverychannelin," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay is currently busy promoting his film 'Bachchan Pandey'. In a few days, he will begin shooting for 'Selfiee', co-starring Emraan Hashmi.(ANI)

