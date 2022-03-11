Ranveer Singh has headed to the UK after being specially invited to watch Premier League football in the country. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be watching three to four matches, including clashes like Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, among others during his visit. Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Manchester Derby Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
Ranveer confirmed the development by saying, "It's going to be really exciting! I know it. I'm all pumped up! I'm heading there to watch some of the biggest matches - Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. I cannot wait to be there." Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Blues Solidify Third Place With Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).
Earlier, the actor was also invited to play at the NBA Celebrity All Stars match where he had a gala time being in the company of some of the most revered stars of the game, and now he has been invited to the UK for premier league, which happens to be the biggest footballing event in the world.
