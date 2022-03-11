Ranveer Singh has headed to the UK after being specially invited to watch Premier League football in the country. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be watching three to four matches, including clashes like Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, among others during his visit. Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Manchester Derby Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Ranveer confirmed the development by saying, "It's going to be really exciting! I know it. I'm all pumped up! I'm heading there to watch some of the biggest matches - Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. I cannot wait to be there."