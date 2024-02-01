It's a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two, who have been extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrated the film's completion in a special way. Akshay and Tiger along with the other members of the team went for a mud bath. On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a hilarious picture of himself and Tiger covered in black mud. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take Muddy Dip in Dead Sea After Wrapping Up Jordan Schedule (View Pic).

"Tired of the same old memes? Here's some new mud-trial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024," he captioned the post, The picture has left netizens in splits. "Boys On Holi Be Like," a social media user commented. "Holi happy holi," another one wrote. "Chandni chowk to Africa ki shooting star ho gayi lagta hai," another one commented.Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Get Their Action Mode On To Save India in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Wrap Up Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.