Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have teamed up to headline ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The makers shared an intriguing teaser video on their official Instagram handle to announce the film.

Also Read | Mahaan Movie: Review, Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Karthik Subbaraj's Film Starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

The clip sees a high octane action sequence performed by Akshay and Tiger, who will share the screen space for the first time together.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame Ali Abbas Zafar will don the director's hat for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Team Up for an Action Movie by Ali Abbas Zafar (Watch Video).

Producer Vashu Bhagnani said, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my ChoteMiyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our BadeMiyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."

Apart from directing, Zafar has also written the project and will produce it along with Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)