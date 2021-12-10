Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have finally stepped out together to attend their first public event since the fatal 'Rust' movie shooting incident.

According to Fox News, the couple was invited to the 2021 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Thursday night where Alec was the master of ceremonies. The event was hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit.

"Thank you for all coming out tonight. It's great to be together in person. It's great to be with everyone. My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes," said the 63-year-old actor, reported People magazine.

Alec spoke briefly about the activism of the late Bobby Kennedy and then introduced his daughter Kerry Kennedy, with whom he's longtime friends. "Celebrate the extraordinary honorees, and we commit ourselves to... to peace, justice and compassion for those who suffer. That's what the United States should stand for," Alec continued. He also revealed that he and Hilaria made a private donation to the nonprofit.

Kennedy thanked her friend for being there. "First of all, I want to begin by saying how really, really touched I am that Alec Baldwin came here to be with us," she said, as per the outlet.

"Alec and I met at a cocktail party in New York in the 1980s and a few weeks later I called him and asked him to attend a tournament. He said yes," she gushed, adding, "He's been saying yes ever since. He's there. He's there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad and his good times and bad, he always shows up. I'm so proud."

Earlier on Thursday, Hilaria claimed on social media that her husband has been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for years. The mother-of-six spoke candidly on her Instagram Stories about social media trolls, tabloids, paparazzi, and how she's trying to speak her truth.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she said on her Stories. Hilaria added, "These people know this and they want to poke at him. They want to upset him. I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking."

The post comes a week after Alec sat down for a tell-all interview regarding the shooting on the New Mexico set of his film 'Rust'. The Oscar nominee was holding a revolver that was discharged. A projectile from the gun hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while director Joel Souza is recovering from injuries obtained by the projectile. In the interview, Alec made the shocking claim that he "didn't pull the trigger."

Instead, the '30 Rock' alum said that he pulled the hammer back slightly while rehearsing a scene. When he let go of the hammer, the gun was discharged, he said.

Alec also said during the interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that if he believed he was responsible for the shooting and therefore Hutchins' death, he may have taken his own life.

Authorities have said Alec was told the gun was safe to handle but they continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon. Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the 'Rust' set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting, as per Fox News. (ANI)

