Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's OTT debut show Aranyak released on Netflix today (December 10). In the series, Tandon plays a cop who while investigating a missing case of a teenage tourist comes across a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest. Apart from her, the series also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana. Now, just in case, you are planning to watch the show, and are puzzled to do or not to do, worry not, as we have got you covered. As check out what critics feel about Aranyak below. Aranyak Review: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata’s Netflix Mystery Thriller Series Is Highly Engrossing (LatestLY Exclusive).

News18: "Aranyak fits into the thriller genre, but is too convoluted to make any kind of impression, and both Raveena and Parambrata are disappointing, more so him, because I know he can be compelling. Aranyak is okay if you have nothing better to do."

NDTV: "Restraint defines the acting in Aranyak. Raveena Tandon is the star of the show, playing a woman whose simple and direct policing methods are driven by native intelligence and a steely resolve. It is, however, Parambrata Chattopadhyay who has the most complex of the principal roles." OTT Releases of the Week: Raveena Tandon’s Aranyak on Netflix, Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Steven Strait’s The Expanse Season 6 on Amazon Prime Video and More.

Koimoi: "Raveena Tandon in back on the screen and still carries the effortless screen presence. But the character given to her suffers a lot of confusion. There is a change in the tonality not once but multiple times and when not needed."

Pinkvilla: "Right from the first scene it manages to absorb you into the world of Aranyak, which from the outside seems like a regular set up but from within it’s rooted with conspiracies, deceit, betrayals and puzzles. The show primarily revolves around two dichotomic cops played by Raveena (Kasturi Dogra) and Parambrata (Angad Mallik) collaborating to solve a murder mystery."

