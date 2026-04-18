Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): In a bid to drive salience during peak summer, Kelvinator has launched an on-ground activation titled 'Summer Paused' at Carter Road Promenade using experiential storytelling to spotlight its Heavy-Duty air conditioners.

The company says, the campaign objective is two-fold: to break through seasonal category clutter and translate the brand's cooling promise into a tangible, real-world experience that consumers can see, feel, and share.

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At the centre of the installation is a live performer held mid-motion as a "frozen" figure, set against artificial snow and icy visual elements creating a stark, scroll-stopping contrast to Mumbai's heat while dramatizing the Kelvinator air conditioner's efficacy.

The company says, activation is targeted at young, digital-first urban audiences, including Gen Z and millennials frequenting high-footfall hubs like Carter Road and more likely to engage with immersive formats and amplify them socially.

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Built for participation, the three-day activation includes interactive formats such as 'Break the Freeze', 'Brain Freeze', and 'The Staredown', shifting consumers from passive viewers to active participants. An integrated Instagram-led mechanic incentivizes on-ground content creation, extending reach beyond the physical footprint. The new range of Kelvinator air conditioners are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving demands of India's diverse and increasingly challenging climatic conditions, the new range represents a seamless convergence of intelligent smart technology, superior energy efficiency, and the time-tested dependability that has long been synonymous with the Kelvinator name.

Kelvinator says it recognizes that the modern consumer does not merely seek an appliance, they seek experience. The new AC range is built to deliver precisely that: cooling that anticipates, adapts, and performs smartly, effortlessly and intelligently ensuring that every home powered by Kelvinator air conditioners is the coolest one. (ANI)

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