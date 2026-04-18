Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today kicked off the 2026 edition of their flagship environmental initiative, 'Runs to Roots', with a plantation drive at Subhas Sarovar Lake Park in Kolkata. KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla Mehta inaugurated the drive, joining hands with NGO 'Grow Billion Trees' to champion environmental responsibility.

This year, the initiative takes a significant leap forward, with KKR pledging 10 trees for every run scored during IPL 2026 - a tenfold increase from previous seasons, according to a release.

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KKR's sustainability journey has evolved steadily over the years - from the 'Plant a 6' campaign in 2017 to the more expansive 'Runs to Roots' movement. From planting over 6,000 trees in the ecologically sensitive Sundarbans to adding 4,669 trees across Kolkata in just the past two IPL seasons, the franchise is now dramatically scaling its ambition to deliver deeper, measurable impact.

In addition to this, KKR's Smart Waste Management initiative at the Eden Gardens and beyond continues to set the benchmark for sustainable sporting ecosystems, having successfully recycled 53,858 kgs of waste over the past two years. Driven by a commitment to influence beyond the boundary, KKR is leveraging its platform to champion eco-conscious fan behaviour and demonstrate how sport can lead meaningful, large-scale environmental change.

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At its core, 'Runs to Roots' transforms the passion of cricket into tangible ecological action - reinforcing the Knight Riders' long-term commitment to sustainability and community-driven change.

Speaking on the initiative, Juhi Chawla Mehta said that cricket is more than just a sport in India and has the power to inspire meaningful change. She added that KKR believes in using sport to drive positive action, and through the 'Runs to Roots' initiative, the franchise is channelling fan energy into creating a lasting environmental impact.

"Cricket has always been more than a sport in our country - it is a way of life for millions, and has the potential to create an indelible impact. At KKR, we truly believe that sport has the power to drive meaningful action. With 'Runs to Roots', we're harnessing the incredible energy of fans to create a lasting impact for our future. We're incredibly proud of how this initiative has continued to evolve and has inspired people over the years," she said.

Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer at KKR, said the franchise is aiming to grow 'Runs to Roots' into one of cricket's leading sustainability initiatives. He noted that by committing to planting 10 trees per run this season, KKR is significantly increasing its ambition and impact.

"At KKR, we are committed to scaling 'Runs to Roots' into one of cricket's most impactful sustainability programmes. This season, by pledging 10 trees per run, we are significantly raising the bar - both in ambition and execution. The momentum from planting close to 5,000 trees in the past two seasons gives us a strong foundation to deliver meaningful, measurable impact in 2026," he said. (ANI)

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