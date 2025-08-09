Washington DC [US], August 9 (ANI): 'Is God Is', a Broadway stage play, has landed a release date for its movie adaptation, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Playwright Aleshea Harris is directing the big screen adaptation of her acclaimed, award-winning stage play of the same name, which will open in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

'Is God Is' marks Harris's feature directorial debut, and stars Kara Young (Virgo) and Mallori Johnson (Kindred) as twin African-American sisters who were burned badly as babies in a fire that left them with permanent, disfiguring scars, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Now 21 years old, they embark on an epic quest for revenge and, along the way, confront a charged family history that will push them to extraordinary lengths.

Janelle Monae, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson and Josiah Cross co-star with Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris wrote the adapted script.

The story opens as the twins are living a meagre life in the Northeast. Everything changes when they learn their mother, who is known as 'She' or 'God', is actually alive. They travel to her home in the South when she tells them her father is responsible for the fire that caused both their burns and her own injuries. The mother dispatches them to the California desert to find him and seek retribution, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Is God Is', which premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 at the Soho Rep, won multiple Obie awards and quickly caught the attention of top movie producers, such as Thompson. (ANI)

