Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) Alexander Skarsgard and Dane DeHaan are set to star in the film adaptation of author John Valliant's book "The Tiger".

Skarsgard, who currently features in Robert Eggers' "The Northman", will play the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers in the new film.

Also Read | Karan Kundrra Registers for His Dream House in Bandra With More Than Rs 20 Crore!.

Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, best known for 2014 film "The Tribe", has penned the screenplay and will direct the project.

Set in snowy far east Russia in the late 1990s and based on a true story, the film follows Vanzin (Skarsgard) as his sense of duty is tested when he's charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defence.

Also Read | Kendrick Lamar’s Highly Anticipated Album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers Released.

DeHaan will be taking on the character of Kanchuga, a young environmental scientist and newest member of the team.

Darren Aronofsky and Protozoa are producing "The Tiger" along with Plan B and Wild Bunch International.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)