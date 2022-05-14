Washington, May 14: Kendrick Lamar's new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was eagerly awaited by the fans, is finally out now.The album has come just two days after he revealed the album cover on Instagram on Wednesday. Clicked by photographer Renell Medrano, the cover garnered immense support from fans and celebrities as well. GRAMMYs 2022: Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Win Best Rap Performance for 'Family Ties' at 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Roddy Ricch; producers MixedByAli and Mike Will Made-It, actors Yara Shahidi and Keith Powers along with many more liked and commented on the post. Shouting out Lamar's California hometown, Ricch commented, "Compton Jesus."

Prior to releasing the album cover, Lamar released his song the Heart Part 5 with an accompanying music video. The visuals are a close-up of the rapper 'spitting bars' through the song's entirety as his face morphs into the likes of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle. Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Won A Pulitzer Prize for Music: An Unexpected Historic Moment for Hip-Hop.

In 2018, Kendrick's album DAMN earned a Pulitzer Prize in music. To date, the rapper has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 50 times, scoring eight top 10 entries and two No. 1 hits -- with his solo track Humble and his feature on Taylor Swift's tune Bad Blood.

