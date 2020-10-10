New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Wishes poured in for Bollywood's timeless beauty Rekha from all corners as she turned 66 on Saturday.

Bollywood's divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to the 'Silsila,' actor.

Also Read | Actor Simu Liu Calls Out Racial Discrimination of Monolid Eyes by New York-Based Paladino Casting Agency Looking For People of Korean/Chinese Descent (Check Tweet).

All three actors posted a picture each of themselves with the veteran actor and penned down a birthday note for her.

"Happy Birthday Rekha Ji. Stay ravishing as ever. Wishing you a wonderful year," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares a Funny Video From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya With a COVID Twist!.

Actor Alia Bhatt also posted a picture of herself with Rekha from an event on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Rekha Ji! With warmest hug and lots of love."

'Khaali Peeli' actor Ananya Panday also shared a throwback picture of Rekha holding baby Ananya in her arms.

"Happy birthday Rekha Ji. Always been your biggest fan," she wrote along with the picture.

Several other celebrities including fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished Rekha on her 66th birthday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)