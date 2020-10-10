Th whole 'rasoda' saga on the internet blew out of proportion in a fun way and everyone knows about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya now! This also worked as a leverage to the makers to announce the second season soon after. Now, lead actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee keeps on updating fans with tid-bits. The latest one is not an update as such but a fun meme video related to COVID-19. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Sneha Jain's First Look as Gehna Out; Devoleena Bhattacharjee Introduces the New Modi Family (Watch Video).

The former Bigg Boss contestant shared on Instagram a funny throwback video from the TV soap. In this, Kokilaben is seen pasting a mask on Gopi Bahu while some interaction. The video was made by a fan club which jokingly said, 'Kokila predicted corona years ago!' This was shared by Devoleena with the caption, "Coming soon with many more predictions."

Devoleena's Post:

Now, we won't be surprised if this meme also goes viral, owing to the popularity of the queen of Rasoda! Are you a fan of the SNS fam? Do let us know in the comments section below.

