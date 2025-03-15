Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 32 on Saturday, March 15, and her friends, family, and colleagues showered her with love on her special day. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, were among the many who sent their wishes.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of Alia, calling her "gorgeous" and wishing her happiness.

"Happiest birthday, gorgeous girl. Keep smiling always," Priyanka wrote.

Katrina Kaif also shared an adorable picture of Alia, along with a caption that read, "Happy, happy, happiest birthday @aliaabhatt. Keep shining as beautifully and brightly as you are."

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, dedicated a sweet poem to her daughter. She shared a series of pictures and wrote heartfelt lines expressing her love for Alia, referring to her as "birdie" and wishing her a fearless and joyful year ahead.

Her post read:

"Dearest Alia,

A little wish for you...

You perhaps do not know

How you make all our lives glow.

Hope you have a smashing year,

And live it without any fears.

May audacity be your friend,

And your triumphs never end.

May your troubles melt away

(And not come back another day).

I know my poem's not that great,

But its heart's in the right place.

All that I'm trying to convey

Is I love you more than words can say.

Happy Birthday, birdie. Keep on flying."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHNvMbcyMBw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also wished Alia with a social media post, calling her a "gorgeous friend" and sharing a special memory.

"Happy birthday, my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it's our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love," Neetu captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.

The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

Ranbir also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War, a film with an ensemble cast that includes Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January last year. (ANI)

