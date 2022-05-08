Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Mother's Day, all the Bollywood celebrities are bombarding the social media platforms with the glimpses of their mothers.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt too registered her participation in the same, as she shared a glimpse of her 'beautiful mothers'.

The 29-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and posted an unseen beautiful picture of herself clicking a selfie with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Adding a beautiful caption to the post as she wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mother's Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

The photograph is a selfie captured by Alia Bhatt at her wedding reception, Alia had her mother Soni Razdan on one side and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on the other. All three smiled wide for the camera, as Bharat Sahni, Neetu's son-in-law peeked from behind Alia and Neetu's heads.

In the reaction to the beautiful post, Soni wrote, "Happy to be your mommy too love you", on the other hand, Neetu wrote, "Love you Ala" along with a bunch of heart emoticons showered in the comment section.

Alia recently tied the knot with Ranbir, son of Neetu Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony at the latter's Bandra residence Vastu. (ANI)

