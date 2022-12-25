Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have wished everyone a Merry Christmas in the most adorable way. Well, as the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and the actress along with their tiny twins. However, the highlight of the photo is how Uyir and Ulagam are dressed in red outfits this X-Mas, looking just like Santa Claus. Aww! Christmas 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan's X-mas Celebration Is All About Music, Fam and Close Pals (Watch Video).

Nayan and Vignesh With Their Kids:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)