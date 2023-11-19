El Salvador [US], November 19 (ANI): Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 is the first Nicaraguan to earn the title.

Palacios won the competition with an outstanding response to the final question.

Also Read | Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56.

"If you could spend a year in the shoes of another woman, who would you choose and why?" "I will choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened the gap and they gave many women an opportunity," she said of her choice. What I would do is want that difference, that pay gap, to close so that women may work in any field they choose since there are no limitations for women. It was 1750. Now, in 2023, we're making history by breaking down gender barriers and establishing equal chances for women."

Palacios previously participated in Miss World 2021 as Miss World Nicaragua 2020, finishing in the Top 40. She was later elected Miss Universe Nicaragua 2023, becoming the country's representative in the contest.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios Embraces the Crown, Radiating Brilliance on the Global Stage (Watch Video).

During her victorious run, she also became the fifth Nicaraguan to reach the pageant's semifinals.

She was born on May 31, 2000, in Managua, Nicaragua. She studied at the Universidad Centroamericana and pursued a degree in mass communication. At the same time, she also played varsity volleyball for the university.

Palacios's pageantry debut was in 2016 when she won the Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016 pageant. As Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016, Palacios represented her country in Teen Universe 2017, in Managua, Nicaragua where she placed in the Top 10.

On May 16, 2020, representing the capital Managua, she won the Miss World Nicaragua 2020 crown.

Palacios represented her nation at the Miss World 2021 competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2022, at the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant. Palacios was in the Top 40, with the winner being Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Despite life's challenges, Palacios has embraced positivity, and launched Entiende tu mente (Understand Your Mind), focusing on mental health awareness and destigmatization. She has been always vocal about mental health issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)