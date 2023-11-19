(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios’ Thought-Provoking Response Advocating for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Earns Her the Crown! (Watch Video)
Sheynnis Palacios' thought-provoking response during the final round played a pivotal role in her Miss Universe 2023 victory. When asked which woman's shoes she would step into for a year, she chose Mary Wollstonecraft for the historical significance of her advocacy for women's opportunities.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2023 12:50 PM IST