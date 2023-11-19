Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, crowned Miss Universe 2023, delivered a significant response during the final round, a moment captured and shared on Twitter by the official Miss Universe account. When asked which woman's shoes she would step into for a year, Palacios chose Mary Wollstonecraft, emphasising Wollstonecraft's historical impact on women's opportunities. Palacios expressed her desire to further bridge income gaps, allowing women to pursue work in any field without limitations. Drawing a parallel between 1750 and 2023, she highlighted the progress made in shaping history for women. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios Gets Crowned As the Stunning Winner Taking the Global Stage by Storm!

Watch Sheynnis Palacios Winning Answer: