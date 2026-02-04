Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The trailer for actor Rajeev Khandelwal's upcoming courtroom drama 'Amar Vishwas' has been unveiled.

The series, based on the novels of writer Suhas Shirvalkar, revolves around a murder case that the media quickly labels as "open and shut."

The one-minute-forty-eight-second trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, opens with the brutal murder of influential film producer Jessu Momin. Suspicion swiftly falls on Bahar Chakravarty, a young woman already condemned by public opinion. Enter Amar Vishwas (played by Khandelwal), an unconventional, sharp-witted lawyer who knows that the truth is rarely as simple as the facts suggest. As Amar takes on Bahar's defence, he begins to peel back layers of exploitation, manipulation, and long-buried secrets.

Sharing his thoughts on playing Vishwas and what drew him to the role, Khandelwal, as per a release, said, "Amar Vishwas is far from a conventional courtroom hero. He's flawed, instinctive, and driven by a deep sense of justice for those who don't have a voice. What drew me to the role was the constant moral tension he lives with, where every truth uncovered comes with a price. The trailer only scratches the surface of the journey this character takes."

Behl added, "Amar Vishwas takes its time with the story and doesn't rely on quick answers. It lets the characters and situations unfold naturally, keeping the audience engaged as the layers of the case are revealed. This measured pace is what gives the narrative its depth and staying power. I am really excited for audiences to experience this story."

It is created and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar. Along with Khandelwal, the cast includes Aamir Ali, Ravi Behl, and Barkha Bisht.

The series will stream for free on Amazon MX Player starting February 11. (ANI)

