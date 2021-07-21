Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Amazon Studios on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel "Anansi Boys".

The six-episode limited series will begin shooting in Scotland later this year.

As per the official logline: "Anansi Boys" follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie's life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.

Gaiman, who has an overall deal with the studio, the series celebrates diversity.

"Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved. I wrote a novel, an (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales. It was my first number one NYT Bestseller, and went on to become a beloved and award winning book.

"We are trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera," he said in a statement.

Gaiman, Lenny Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones and Richard Fee are executive producers on the series.

Gaiman and Henry will also write for the series along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. The writer also serves as the co-showrunner with Mackinnon.

The pilot will be direccted by "Star Trek: Picard" fame Culpepper. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem are also directing for the series. Paul Frift will produce. Anansi Boys is a stand-alone story, not a sequel or spin-off of Gaiman's novel "American Gods".

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, said, “No one can weave a story of fantasy, humor, and deep emotion quite like Neil Gaiman, and Anansi Boys is a funny, weird, wonderful ride. We're so happy to have Neil, Lenny, and Douglas bring their vision for Anansi Boys to the screen for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company.

