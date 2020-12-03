Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Amazon Studios on Thursday announced the addition of 20 actors to its sprawling cast for "Lord of the Rings" adaptation.

The newcomers include actors Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell and Peter Mullan.

Also joining the cast are actors Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani.

The much-anticipated show, based on JRR Tolkien's classic fantasy novels, is currently in production in New Zealand after resuming shooting in September following a coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown.

The new cast members join Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are attached as showrunners, executive producers. They are also leading the writing team.

"The world that JRR Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart. These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew.

"The international cast of Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings' series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth," Payne and McKay said in a statement.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson''s Oscar-winning film trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring".

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" helmer J A Bayona is directing the first two episodes.

Amazon has made a multi-season production commitment to the TV series.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros Entertainment. PTI

