Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh portrays the role of a deity in the new Disney Plus series American Born Chinese. According to Deadline, American Born Chinese is based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. Disney unveiled a featurette of the new series during the D23 Expo. In the film American Born Chinese, Ben Wang's character Jin Wang (a typical adolescent mixing his high school social life with his home life) relates his narrative. TIFF 2022: Michelle Yeoh To Receive Inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

Jin accidentally becomes involved in a conflict between Chinese mythological gods when he meets a new pupil on the first day of the school year. "It's a lot of fun, it's a log of magic, it's a lot of badass action," Yeoh says in the clip which you can view in the video above. Yeoh adds later on, "It is a magical ride and that's what Disney+ is all about."

Watch Video Here:

Yeo Yann Yann plays Christine Wang, Chin Han plays Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan plays Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu plays Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor plays Amelia, Daniel Wu plays Sun Wukong "The Monkey King," and Yeoh plays Guanyin. They all appear alongside Wang. Shang-Chi Actress Michelle Yeoh Shares Motivational Message About Dealing with Failure.

The executive producer and showrunner is Bob's Burgers' Kelvin Yu. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12) and Gene Luen Yang.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. American Born Chinese is expected to be released on Disney Plus in 2023.