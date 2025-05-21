Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): US-based rapper Post Malone is all set to perform in Guwahati this December.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update at a press conference in Golaghat. The concert would be a part of the state government's newly launched 'concert economy' initiative.

"Our neighbouring state, Meghalaya, has been holding concerts, and there was a Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, which reportedly generated Rs 600 crore in revenue for the state. We had mentioned a policy on concert tourism in this year's budget. The Cabinet approved this today [Wednesday]," said Sarma.

Post Malone's debut India concert was in 2022, a part of Zomato's Feeding India initiative at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. His Guwahati show is scheduled to be held on December 8.

However, there's no official confirmation from the rapper yet.

Concert culture is seeing an unbridled rise in India. Earlier in January, British rock band Coldplay performed blockbuster gigs in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Then, in February, global artist Ed Sheeran enthralled the audience with his concert across the nation.

A few days ago, Guns N' Roses delivered an electrifying performance in Mumbai. (ANI)

