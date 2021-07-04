New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday took to social media and shared a poem urging his fans and followers to take precautions against COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Big B took to his Twitter handle to share the poem written in Hindi, it read, "Suno suno aye duniya walon: yeh virus ghar dhoond raha hai; aur uska ghar hai insaan ke phepre, lungs! Khabardar!"

The poem further continued, "Darwazein khidkiyan sab bandh kar do, ghar mein ghusne na do usse! Mask pehno aur duree banaye rakkho dusron se, bhid se, party se! Aur haan, hath-wath dhote rehna barabar! Ok!"

Earlier, a few days ago on National Doctors' Day, Big B had tweeted words of gratitude for doctors for their selfless service, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

He tweeted, "On National Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'. He is currently shooting for 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)