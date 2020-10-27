Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of filmmaker Aditya Chopra's "Mohabbatein", saying that they are thankful for the continued love the film has received.

Released on October 27, 2000, "Mohabbatein" marked the first onscreen collaboration between Bachchan and Khan.

The romantic-drama also revitalised Bachchan's career after a dip in the 1990s.

As Narayan Shankar, the strict principal of an all-boys college, Gurukul, the 78-year-old veteran had transitioned from playing a hero to characters his age.

Khan, who played music teacher Raj Aryan Malhotra, continued his tryst with romantic dramas after hits like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a montage of the film, along with his popular dialogue, "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan".

"'Mohabbatein' is special for many reasons. Twenty years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he tweeted.

Shah posted an audio of his popular dialogue from the film and wrote, "Pyaar aise hota hai... Saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia."

Also starring Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani, "Mohabbatein" went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Shetty, sister of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, took to Instagram and shared the film's original teaser.

"This is where it all began.. My Mohabbat (ein) for this craft," she wrote.

Sharma said that she was shocked how time has flown and was "overwhelmed" with the love coming her way.

"Grateful for the opportunity, the accidental career, the prestige, the learning, but mostly for the love. Thank you being so kind and encouraging with me always can't say I did much but you guys make it feel like a lot.

"How lucky for me. All the fans of this film all over the world you are really amazing, needless to say YRF and Adi thank you," she added.

The film marked Khan and Rai's second collaboration after "Josh" the same year. The duo reunited in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" in 2002.

"Mohabbatein" was Chopra's second directorial, after the blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in 1995. The film's music was scored by Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

