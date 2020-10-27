Cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Tamil film, Cobra. The movie will star Chiyan Vikram in the lead role. On the occasion of Irfan's birthday, the studio shared the first look poster of his character from the film. He will be playing the role of Aslan Yilmaz, a French Interpol officer in the movie. The monochromatic poster looks gritty with Irfan holding a gun and staring at space. Irfan Pathan Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Shares His Connection With the Bollywood Actor.

Irfan had completed one schedule of shooting for the film, before the pandemic hit the world. "Greetings (Vanakkam) All.. Thanks to all Tamilians for helping my first step in acting.. First schedule completed successfully.. I'm waiting to see everyone again..," the cricketer tweeted in November. Irfan had also shared a behind-the-scenes picture back then. Before Their Tamil Debut, Did You Know Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan Had Acted Together in This Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar Film? (WATCH VIDEO).

The new tweet from the studio also revealed that Irfan will be back on the sets one more time very soon. Irfan retweeted the tweet making an angelic emoji. Man of few words, apparently. We cannot wait to get more updates about this film.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanmuthu and produced by Lalith Kumar's studio. The release date for the film has not been revealed yet.

