Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today.

Taking to Instagram, Amrita penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

Also Read | Ramble On: Charlie Sheen Joins the Cast of Doug Ellin’s Dramedy Series.

She wrote, Yon me ,n me n you ! We love ourselves a party of 2 ! 13 years of raging it together Mon Ami ,with the help of some wine ofcourse hahaha ! My handsome,Amu loves you @shaklad happy 13 my love shack."

Alongside the note, Amrita dropped a string of images with Shakeel.

Also Read | Bheeshma Parvam Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film and How It Brings Michael's Saga to a Close (SPOILER ALERT).

Amrita's wedding anniversary post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Cuties," actor Shibani Dandekar commented.

"Happy anniversary guys," actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote.

Amrita and Shakeel are doting parents to two sons -- Azaan and Rayaan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)