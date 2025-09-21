Dispur (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to ace singer Zubeen Garg, who breathed his last on September 19.

The brand shared a caricature-style picture celebrating Zubeen's immense contributions to the Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali music industries.

"Bin Tere, Tere Bin," the poster read, paying an ode to Zubeen and his hit song 'Bin Tere, Tere Bin'.

In the caption, the brand further wrote, "Tribute to Indian musician and singer who worked and sang in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi film and music industries."

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during this period.

The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore on Friday after a swimming accident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The festival organisers also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added. (ANI)

