New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Noting that Padma awards were even given posthumously to recognise talent and contribution of individuals, popular singer Sonu Nigam has expressed disappointment over Kishore Kumar, a voice who has inspired singers across the world, for not being considered for "a Padma Shri".

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, a day after the awards were announced, Nigam -- who himself is a Padma Shri recipient -- also said colleagues like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan should be felicitated with the honour given their contribution to the music world.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photos From Australia Holiday: Gorgeous Couple Drops Postcard-Worthy Pics From Their Sydney Vacay.

"There are two singers who have inspired singers all over the world. We have limited one of them with the Padma Shri award, that's Mohammed Rafi. The other one didn't even get a Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar. Awards are being given posthumously," Nigam said in the post, captioned as "India and its pending Padma Awardees".

While Rafi received the Padma Shri in 1967, 13 years before his death, Kumar -- who died in 1987 -- is yet to be felicitated with the honour.

Also Read | Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Fashion Show: Sharvari Is ‘Beauty in Black’ in a Stunning Saree With a Custom Upcycled Jacket (View Pics).

Part of the Padma Awards 2025 are late singers Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas who have been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, respectively. Singers Arijit Singh and Jaspinder Narula were named Padma Shri recipients.

Nigam, who received the Padma Shri in 2022, said there are many personalities from different walks of life who have mastered their craft but weren't recognised by the government for their contribution. He also pitched the names of Yagnik, Ghoshal and Chauhan for the honour.

"Among the current singers, Alka Yagnik had such a long and phenomenal career, she hasn't received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been proving her brilliance for a long time. She should also be honoured. Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice. She also hasn't received anything yet," he added.

At the end of the video, the singer asked his followers to mention the names of personalities from different fields, whether it's music, acting, science, or literature, who deserve to be felicitated with the Padma Awards.

Known for tracks "Suraj Hua Maddham", "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin", "Tumse Milke Dil Ka", "Ram Jaane" and "Diwana Hai Ye Man" to name a few, Nigam rose to fame in 1995 with his song "Accha Sila Diya" from the film "Bewafa Sanam".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)