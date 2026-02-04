Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Entrepreneur and Aditya Birla Group Director Ananya Birla has launched Birla Studios - her own production company created for delivering high-concept and prestige-driven commercial cinema.

The production house is expected to bring stories that will help balance culturally relevant narratives and storytelling with a broad audience reach. It will also emphasise on creative ambition and commercial viability for films that are both meaningful and engaging.

Speaking on the same, Ananya Birla detailed on the motive of the initiative and shared, "We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told. At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance. At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value and a conscious stand to nurture new talent, while exploring genres, amplifying fresh voices and diverse perspectives. As we put this slate together, we've been deeply encouraged by the kindness and receptiveness of everyone across the industry. It would be a privilege to play even a small part in taking Indian cinema forward," as per a press release.

With that said, the production house will curate a multi-language slate across stories in English as well as multiple regional languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, and Malayalam among others.

In view of the launch, Ananya Birla received a warm response from industry insiders like Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing the news on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Congratulations my darling girl!!! Welcome to the movies!!!!! Love you and so immensely proud of you."

The 'Shershaah' star further added, "Congratulations on your new chapter in movies, Onwards and upwards."

Others who showed support were former tennis legend Sania Mirza, actors Sanjay Dutt and Tisca Chopra, and filmmakers Raj and DK. (ANI)

